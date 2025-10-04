Ex-Magnificent 7 members rebuke divisive leadership

The biggest transport groups in Luzon, including former members of the defunct “Magnificent 7,” gathered Friday night at the University of the Philippines Hotel to express full support for the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) and the leadership of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III.

The leaders also condemned transport figures Roberto Martin and Melencio Vargas for alleged self-serving actions that have sown division in the sector.

Representatives of the country’s largest transport coalitions declared their confidence in Guadiz and in the PTMP, calling it the only path toward safer, more efficient, and sustainable public transport.

“We are here because we support modernization and the leadership of chairman Guadiz. The transport sector cannot be misled or hijacked by the selfish motives of a few individuals,” the groups said in a joint statement.

In a surprise move, five former members of the “Magnificent 7” announced their withdrawal from the group, claiming they were misled by Martin and Vargas into joining a press conference under false pretenses.

“They made us believe it was only about additional funding for the PTMP. We apologize to Chairman Guadiz and the LTFRB for being part of that activity. We were deceived,” they said.

Among them was Rosalyn Sakdalan of Busina, who issued an apology on behalf of her group and reaffirmed support for the PTMP and the LTFRB.

Transport leader Liberty de Luna said she and other breakaway members will form a new coalition, separate from the faction led by Martin and Vargas.

“What’s left of their group are skeletal remains of what was once a mighty organization,” de Luna said. “We have lost trust and confidence in Martin, who has sought personal gain at the expense of members.”

The group said the formation of a new coalition marks a “fresh chapter of unity and reform” within the transport sector, as more groups rally behind modernization and reject divisive leadership.