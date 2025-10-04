Cash assistance, tents, food packs readied for Cebu earthquake victims — DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to provide cash support to families affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu province.

This was confirmed by Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) on Saturday, 4 October 2025, who said the agency is already gathering necessary reports from partner local government units (LGUs) to prepare the financial assistance under its Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT).

"We are now consolidating the data from our partner LGUs, and that will be our reference for computing the amount so we can proceed with the distribution of financial assistance,” Dumlao explained.

While this financial aid is being finalized, the DSWD said it has already extended burial and cash assistance worth P10,000 to the bereaved families of those who perished.

“We have already provided financial assistance to the families who, sadly, have lost a family member. So, we already provided Php10,000 to them, and on top of that, we shouldered their funeral expenses through agency-issued guarantee letters,” Dumlao said.

The spokesperson also noted that injured residents have been given support through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the department.

Furthermore, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released a total of P1.625 billion to replenish the Quick Response Fund of DSWD and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Of this amount, P625 million went to the DSWD’s QRF, while the rest was allocated to the DPWH.

The DSWD said these funds will be used for non-food items such as tents for displaced families, along with fulfilling the target of 140,000 family food packs (FFPs) to be delivered to Cebu.

“With these, we were able to address those who refuse to return to their respective homes because they are still scared of aftershocks,” Dumlao said.