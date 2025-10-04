Belle corp. promotes environmental sustainability at Tagaytay Highlands

Volunteers composed of department heads of Belle Corporation, developer of world-class resort destinations and gaming properties such as City of Dreams Manila and Tagaytay Highlands and Pacific Online Systems Corporation recently partnered with Greenmist Property Management Corporation’s property managers, gardeners and volunteers in a Tagaytay Highlands tree-planting activity.

The activity was a reaffirmation of Belle’s strong commitment to environmental preservation and community resilience.

Volunteers planted a total of 70 saplings comprised of banaba, bagras and talisay specie at The Grove at Plantation Hills, Belle’s eco-farming community that promotes a farm-to-table lifestyle in the comfort of one’s own home.

One Tree at a Time

This initiative was part of the One Tree at a Time program, a joint effort of stakeholders in Tagaytay Highlands that aims to plant one million trees in the sprawling estate by 2044, as envisioned by Belle Corporation founder, Mr. Willy N. Ocier.

