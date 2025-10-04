Aboitiz Group sends P2.5-M aid to Cebu quake-hit families

The Aboitiz Group has mobilized immediate relief efforts for communities struck by the recent earthquake in Cebu, distributing food packs, water, and essential items to thousands of affected families.

As of 3 October, the company said it has provided more than P2.5 million worth of assistance, including 11,385 liters of water, 3,600 food packs, and 2,000 non-food items, reaching at least 3,600 families in Northern Cebu.

“These are running figures as we continue to provide aid and assess the evolving needs of our communities. We will keep updating our partners and stakeholders as more relief efforts are carried out,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Aboitiz Foundation President.

The earthquake also affected 11 employees of CitySavings Bank in Bogo City, for whom the group has extended assistance and recovery support. Some employee volunteers have also joined on-the-ground operations.

Relief packs were distributed by Aboitiz volunteers led by Anton Perdices, President and CEO of the AboitizPower Distribution Unit. At the same time, AboitizPower reported it has restored one of its Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) generating units following safety inspections, helping stabilize supply to the Visayas grid. Full operations are targeted by Monday.

The relief drive was carried out with the support of various Aboitiz business units, including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, UnionBank, CitySavings, AboitizFoods, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, Aboitiz InfraCapital, AboitizLand, Aboitiz Economic Estates, Aboitiz Construction, and Unity Digital Infrastructure.

Coordination was also made with partner organizations such as the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry – Lapu-Lapu City.

The Aboitiz Foundation said it will continue monitoring the needs of affected residents and provide assistance in the coming days as part of its commitment to drive meaningful change and uplift lives nationwide.