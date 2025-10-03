Whatever it takes

Chris Newsome is down for the task of not only leading Meralco’s redemption bid in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup Season 50 but also for a crack at history in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Newsome, who recently inked a fresh three-year contract with the franchise, is stoked for another busy season starting with the PBA all-Filipino conference as Meralco looks to reclaim the crown it lost last year.

The Bolts begin their PBA campaign against newcomer Titan Ultra at the Ynares Center-Antipolo on 8 October.

The 2024 Philippine Cup Finals Most Valuable Player is also excited about the huge potential of Meralco winning it all in the EASL, set to begin next week.

Coming just a couple of wins short of a breakthrough semifinals appearance in the previous edition, the Bolts tapped decorated imports Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both three-time PBA Best Import winners, as well as Puerto Rican big man Ismael Romero, as reinforcements.

“This is gonna be our third season in EASL, so we know what to expect this time around and I think the management did a great job of finding out what pieces that we need in order for us to get over that hump,” Newsome said.

The 35-year-old guard will be reunited with Gilas Pilipinas teammate and Barangay Ginebra resident import Brownlee and, for a change, play on the same side with TNT’s trusted reinforcement Hollis-Jefferson.

“I’ve played alongside JB and I’ve played against Rondae and they’re both some of the fiercest competitors that I’ve ever played against,” Newsome said.

“To have them come into our program and to lead this team and show that competitiveness that has made them successful, I think that’s really important not just for myself but for the younger guys to see for the future of this program,” he added.

“I think it’s nice that we get to all represent the Philippines and we’re all going to be on the same team for once and we’re not competing against each other. So, you know it’s going to be nice to go out there and really just fight alongside those guys and play whatever role I need to play.”

But while Newsome is expected to score and orchestrate plays for the Bolts in the PBA, he embraces his role as a defender in the EASL.

“Having those guys there, you know my role might change a little bit from what it is in the PBA. I think that’s something that I’m used to doing with how I play,” Newsome said.

“I’m a versatile player. I focus on defense a lot. If I have to play off-ball, I can play off-ball as well. If I need to be a point guard, I can be a point guard. But the main thing is, I think for us, it’s being able to stop teams. We got Rondae, he’s a great defensive player, defensive-minded. We have Ismael as well, who is a big presence inside,” he added.

The Luigi Trillo-mentored Bolts are in Group B alongside the Macau Black Bears, recent Japan B.League runners-up the Ryukyu Golden Kings and reigning Taiwan P.League champion and last year’s silver medalists the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

Meralco begins its EASL run on 22 October against the Golden Kings when it visits Okinawa.

Other participating teams are Hong Kong Eastern, the Seoul SK Knights, the Taipei Fubon Braves and Utsunomiya Brex in Group A while Group C is composed of Alvark Tokyo, the Changwon LG Sakers, the New Taipei Kings and the Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos.