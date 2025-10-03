Unregistered vape products intercepted

The National Bureau of Investigation – National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) arrested a Chinese national and his Filipino cohort in Pasay City for the illegal sale of unregistered vape products, which violates the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-nicotine Products Regulation Act.

NBI director Jaime B. Santiago identified the arrested Chinese national as Ke Liang and his Filipino cohort as Christian E. Calonsag.

The operation stemmed from information that a person known only as “Paolo,” a Chinese national, was illegally selling and distributing bulk quantities of unregistered vape products across Metro Manila, with negotiations conducted online and via cellphone.

An NBI poseur-buyer communicated with “Paolo” and arranged to purchase P1,125,000 worth of the unregistered products at a price of P1,050 each.

The NBI-NCR, with assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry-Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-nicotine Products (DTI-OSMV), organized an entrapment operation on 29 September 2025.

The transaction was initially set in Manila, where a male individual approached the poseur-buyer to collect the payment before delivery. After receiving the entrapment money, the buyer was directed to an establishment in Pasay City for the delivery.

At the Pasay City location, the male individual delivered the money to Calonsag, who then passed it on to Ke Liang, the man identified as “Paolo.” NBI-NCR agents then moved in and arrested the two.

Both men were taken to the NBI-Forensic Chemistry Division, where an ultraviolet light examination revealed fluorescent specks on their hands, consistent with handling the treated entrapment money.

Ke Liang and Calonsag were presented for inquest proceedings for violating Republic Act 11900.

Santiago commended the agents and thanked the DTI-OSMV for their support, underscoring the NBI’s effort to combat the rampant sale of illicit vape products.