Typhoon-affected OFWs, families in Pampanga get P30M worth of cash aid 

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday personally led the distribution of P30 million in financial assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in Pampanga who were affected by recent typhoons and monsoon rains.

The aid was provided under the government’s Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund, a program of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) designed to offer emergency and welfare support to OFWs and their families during times of crisis.

“Hindi biro ang inyong pinagdadaanan—malayo sa pamilya habang nagtatrabaho sa ibayong dagat. Kapag may kalamidad dito sa Pilipinas, lalo pa ang inyong hirap at pag-aalala (What you’re going through is no joke—being far from your family while working overseas. When disasters strike here in the Philippines, your hardship and worry become even greater),” Marcos said during the aid distribution event held in San Fernando City.

“Kaya’t narito kami upang maghatid ng tulong at magbigay ng suporta (That’s why we are here to deliver assistance and provide support),” he added.

The President emphasized that 3,000 beneficiaries from 17 municipalities in Pampanga will each receive P5,000 in financial assistance from the AKSYON Fund, which covers not only financial aid but also legal, medical, and emergency support for OFWs and their dependents.

In addition, Marcos announced that the Office of the President (OP) will provide an additional P5,000 cash assistance per eligible beneficiary, effectively doubling the aid for those affected.

“Ito ay aktuwal na tulong lalo na sa mga sandaling walang ibang matatakbuhan (This is real, tangible help at a time when our OFWs and their families have no one else to turn to),” Marcos said.

The beneficiaries are from the municipalities of Apalit, Arayat, Candaba, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Macabebe, Magalang, Masantol, Mexico, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon, Sasmuan, Sta. Ana, Sta. Rita, and Sto. Tomas.

Marcos also reassured the public that his administration remains committed to protecting the welfare of OFWs, whom he referred to as the “modern-day heroes” of the country.

The AKSYON Fund is part of the broader efforts of the DMW and the Marcos administration to institutionalize responsive support mechanisms for OFWs and ensure they and their families are not left behind in times of need