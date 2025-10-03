Sunk fishing vessel found in Dinalungan

A sunken fishing vessel was found this morning along the coastal area of Dinalungan, Aurora, as Severe Tropical Storm Paolo battered the province on Friday.

According to vlogger Ms. Shay Vlog, the sunken vessel was discovered by concerned citizens in the area, who said the vessel came from Barangay Tignoan in the town of Real, Quezon.

The post stated that all crew members are safe and sound. The owner explained that they had to abandon the ship due to the strong waves battering the vessel. He added that the boat partially sank and could not be salvaged, fearing that it may sink further.

The crew reportedly abandoned the vessel in the middle of the sea after it became filled with seawater.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), MDRRMO Dinalungan, the fisherfolk members of Bantay Dagat of Dinalungan, and Barangay Captain George Ramos of Brgy. Simbahan provided assistance to ensure the crew’s safety.

“The fisherfolk of Barangay Simbahan were the ones who towed the vessels back to shore. They braved the strong waves to retrieve the vessel that has provided livelihood to the crew,” the vlogger said.