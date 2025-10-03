SCUTTLEBUTT

DAILY TRIBUNE has obtained a copy of a petition submitted to PTNI general manager Malou Choa-Fagar on 29 September in which the majority of the network’s news staff accused Almelor of engaging in a sustained pattern of workplace abuse, bullying, and intimidation.

The petitioners accused Almelor, himself a contract-of-service (CoS) worker like them, of repeatedly violating their human rights and workplace standards through his verbal harassment and excessive authority.

Documented incidents reportedly backed the complaints and signed testimonies, expressing deep concern over the “welfare and mental health” of the employees working under Almelor’s supervision, due to his repeated verbal assaults, public humiliation, and the use of contract renewals and performance evaluations as tools of coercion.

“Since assuming his post, Mr. Almelor has consistently demonstrated conduct unbecoming of a superior,” the petition stated.

According to the complainants, Almelor’s actions caused “emotional distress” within the department, further exacerbated by the precarious nature of many employees’ contractual employment.

“We firmly believe that Mr. Almelor’s continued presence in his current role poses a serious threat to the welfare of employees and undermines the values of professionalism and respect that should prevail in our institution,” the employees said in the petition.

One employee cited Civil Service Commission (CSC) Resolutions 95-2125 and 99-0026 to support their claims. The resolutions define oppression as the excessive use of authority and notoriously undesirable behavior as consistent unprofessional conduct.

While Almelor reportedly serves under a CoS arrangement and is not covered by the Civil Service Commission’s standard rules, the letter cited Rule 10 Section 50(a)(b) of the Rules on Administrative Cases of the Civil Service (RACCS), which classifies Grave Misconduct, Oppression, and Disgraceful and Immoral Conduct as offenses warranting suspension or dismissal.

The petition also included individual complaints by news personnel, detailing instances of harassment and intimidation, as well as a sustained pattern of misconduct rather than isolated incidents.

It further said that Almelor had previously been the subject of similar complaints during his tenure in PTV’s Digital Department before his reassignment.

A source said the claim that he was a “midnight appointee” of the previous administration raised questions about the legitimacy and fairness of his appointment.

“Such last-minute appointments are widely regarded as unjust and questionable,” the complaint read. “This casts serious doubt on his legitimacy, qualifications, and moral authority to lead.”

Attached to the petition were the formal complaints of employees, including one that described how Almelor shouted at staff and mistreated them. The complaint said the employee wasn’t given a chance to explain their side, adding to the growing concerns of a workplace environment filled with fear and intimidation at the state-run network.

One employee detailed another incident of alleged intimidation by Almelor. According to the complaint, Almelor sent a series of messages, including one that read: “Next time, pag sinabihan ka na need mag-retake ng anchor, ‘wag ka na umalma ha (Next time, if you’re told that you need to retake the anchor, don’t complain, okay)?”

The employee was merely clarifying which parts needed to be re-taped, but was not refusing to follow instructions. However, Almelor viewed even simple questions as a form of defiance.

The situation escalated with Almelor allegedly sending threatening remarks such as “Sumunod ka na lang para wala tayong problema (“Just obey so we won’t have any problems),” and “Hindi pa rin siguro nagsi-sink in sa sistema mo kung ano ang posisyon ko, noh (It seems you still don’t realize what my position is, do you)?”

The complainant described the messages as threatening and said they felt unsafe, claiming this was part of a broader pattern of being unfairly accused of disrespecting Almelor’s authority.

One news staff member claimed that Almelor was fond of publicly shaming colleagues, making threatening remarks over editorial choices, and insisting on airing content that may breach internal policies.

Almelor refused to listen to the employee’s explanation and instead issued a threatening remark such as “Subukan mo lang na ‘wag isama yan sa lineup niyo (Just try leaving that out of your lineup).”

Despite these complaints, Almelor was appointed News Content Head in an Office Order dated 1 October 2025 signed by Choa-Fagar, which further disappointed employees who had sought his removal.

Some staffers now reportedly fear retribution by Almelor following his promotion.

They are appealing for the immediate intervention of the PTNI management and urging the network leadership to take “appropriate measures, up to and including his removal from office.”

“Allowing a midnight appointee with a documented history of abusive conduct to remain in office undermines the credibility of our institution and contradicts the principles of good governance,” the complainants stated.

PTV4 operates under the supervision of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The complaints against Almelor have already reached Acting PCO Secretary Dave Gomez, who was asked for comment and possible action.

“This has been brought to my attention only yesterday. I asked PTV 4 management to look into it and give me a report on the veracity of the allegations and actions taken,” Gomez told the DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.