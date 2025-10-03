Resilience makes the lawyer

Earlier this week, I received an email from a first-year law student named Hans. His request was simple: my advice for aspiring lawyers.

Yet behind those few words was something powerful — hope, uncertainty, and the audacity to dream. It took me back to the time when I, too, stood at the beginning of this long road, full of ambition but unsure of what lay ahead.

Let’s be honest: law school isn’t just about brains or discipline. It is a relentless test of who you are at your core — your character, your convictions, your capacity to endure.

When I was in Ateneo Law School, emotional and financial setbacks often shook me. There were days I doubted myself, nights when exhaustion felt heavier than ambition. But I eventually understood something essential: hardship does not block the path — it builds it. The pressure doesn’t break you; it forges the kind of lawyer you will become.

What saved me was purpose. I entered this profession not for prestige, but for people who rarely get a lawyer fighting for them — the silenced, the overlooked, the ones who cannot afford justice. When your “why” is clear, every heart-thumping recitation, every sleepless night, every tear becomes bearable. Purpose gives pain meaning.

So, to aspiring lawyers, I offer two pieces of truth:

First, hold on to your reason for being in law school. One day, you will question everything — your competence, your path, even your dreams. In those moments, the only thing that will keep you from walking away is looking back to why you began in the first place.

Second, you are not meant to do this alone. Strength is not proven by isolation. Pray when your spirit weakens. Lean on family, friends, mentors, and classmates. The people who believe in you will become part of your survival and, later, your success.

Every setback you face — a failed exam, mental exhaustion, a moment of fear — is not a verdict on your ability. It is training. You are being shaped by the very struggles you think will break you. One day, someone — most of all you — will draw strength from your story because you chose not to give up.

You are not just studying to pass the Bar. You are preparing to speak for those who cannot, to uphold the Constitution when it is tested, and to carry the responsibilities of fairness and justice in a society that desperately needs them.

To you, Hans, and every future lawyer reading this — your moral grounding and resilience will matter more than your grades. The world, particularly our country, does not just need brilliant lawyers — it needs principled ones.

If you need guidance, do not be ashamed to seek it. If you fall, stand up again. And if you ever wonder whether you belong here — remember that courage is not the absence of fear. It is resilience and the choice to keep going.

I am rooting for you. Not just for you, Hans, but for all aspiring lawyers like you, not only to finish law school, but to become the kind of lawyers this country deserves.