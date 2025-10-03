Postal trucks join quake relief

When disaster struck Cebu, help didn’t just come from the usual emergency convoys. This time, even the country’s postal trucks were on the move.

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) rolled out its fleet in Central and Eastern Visayas to back up the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in rushing aid to families reeling from the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

Loaded not with letters and parcels, but with food packs, sleeping kits, and laminated sacks for makeshift shelters, the iconic postal trucks rumbled into Bogo City and nearby towns, carrying much-needed relief.

Behind the operation was Postal Area 5 Director Marilyn Alcoy, who has been working closely with DSWD Cebu to mobilize drivers, trucks and staff — making sure supplies reached evacuation centers swiftly, even as aftershocks continued.

It’s a side of PHLPost many Filipinos rarely see. As the nation’s universal service provider, it has the infrastructure to reach far-flung barangays and the flexibility to pivot into disaster relief. With standby trucks and designated facilities that can double as logistics hubs, the agency can quickly slip into the role of lifeline whenever calamity hits.

And while helping with relief work, PHLPost hasn’t dropped its main mission: mail and parcel delivery goes on in unaffected areas, a reminder of how this long-standing public service continues to be both a daily necessity and a quiet hero in times of crisis.