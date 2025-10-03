Pineiro powers 49ers past Chiefs

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — San Francisco’s Eddy Pineiro booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime and the 49ers’ defense came up big in a tense 26-23 National Football League (NFL) victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Pineiro banked in the game-winner off the inside of the left upright with 5:51 left in overtime.

San Francisco’s defense thwarted the Rams’ ensuing drive with Deommodore Lenoir and Marques Sigle credited for the game-winning fourth-down stop of Rams running back Kyren Williams.

Pineiro’s 59-yard field goal with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter had put San Francisco up 23-20, and the 49ers then forced a goalline fumble from Williams with 1:07 remaining.

Rookie lineman Alfred Collins punched the ball away from Williams then fell on it.

“It was a must-have-it play because if I didn’t do that, they would have scored,” Collins said.

“When I saw the ball, I cocked it back and hit it.”

However, on their resulting possession, the 49ers were forced to punt and Rams kicker Joshua Karty drilled a 48-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

It was a gritty win for quarterback Mac Jones and the banged-up 49ers over an NFC West division rival that had won their last three encounters.

Jones, standing in again for injured Brock Purdy, battled through a knee injury as well as arm and leg cramps, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns.