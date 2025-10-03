Pangilinan remembers third death anniversary of broadcaster Percy Lapid

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Friday, 3 October, remembered the third death anniversary of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

In a statement, Pangilinan called the killing of Percival Carag Mabasa, professionally known as Percy Lapid, a "major blow to free press" in the Philippines.

"The perpetrators have silenced the voice of independent, meaningful, and truthful commentary, especially in holding those in power accountable. We honor his memory, as well as other heroes of truth," he said.

The senator also urged the public to "appreciate the role of journalists in revealing the truth to hold those responsible and accountable, especially those in government leadership."

"Let us wholeheartedly support and defend freedom of the press and ensure that no voice is ever silenced by fear or violence," he continued.

"As justice becomes more elusive in pursuing the masterminds in the killing of Ka Percy, let us continue to advance his voice: Face the facts, fight corruption in our society, and hold the perpetrators accountable to the people," he added.

A critic of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and then-President Rodrigo Duterte, Lapid hosted the radio program Lapid Fire on DWBL, where he tackled cases of corruption.

He was also a vocal critic of red-tagging and an outspoken opponent of disinformation and Duterte's war on drugs.

Lapid was gunned down on 3 October 2022 at around 8:30 p.m. while he was driving home to BF Resort Village in Las Pinas.