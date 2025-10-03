Marcos inaugurates milk plant in Pampanga

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the inauguration of the Farm Fresh Milk Plant as part of his administration’s thrust to boost the dairy industry and reinforce agricultural development in the province of Pampanga.

The inauguration of the Farm Fresh Milk Plant was held at the Global Aseana Business Park 2, Brgy. San Pablo Libutad, San Simon, Pampanga.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Farm Fresh CEO Mr. Shawn Pu, Founder and Group CEO Mr. Loi Tuan Ee, and other notable personalities, accompanied President Marcos during the inauguration.

“This plant will open new opportunities, especially for our farmers and farm workers in the countryside. Aside from ensuring more effective milk production, this will also bring hope President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the inauguration of the Farm Fresh Milk Plant, highlighting his administration’s push to strengthen the dairy industry and promote agricultural development in Pampanga.

The inauguration took place at the Global Aseana Business Park 2 in Brgy. San Pablo Libutad, San Simon, Pampanga. Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Farm Fresh CEO Shawn Pu, Founder and Group CEO Loi Tuan Ee, and other dignitaries joined President Marcos during the event.

“This plant will open new opportunities, especially for our farmers and farm workers in the countryside. Aside from ensuring more effective milk production, this will also bring hope for a brighter future to our fellow Filipinos,” President Marcos said.

Originally established in Malaysia and Australia, the Farm Fresh Milk Plant in the Philippines marks the company’s first facility in the country. The President emphasized that the plant will provide livelihood opportunities for Filipinos, particularly Kapampangans, while supporting local agricultural programs and food security initiatives.

He added that the establishment of the facility aligns with the administration’s goal to achieve food security, reduce reliance on imported dairy products, and ensure sustainable agricultural growth.

The plant is expected to strengthen the local dairy sector by producing high-quality, locally sourced milk while creating jobs for farmers and surrounding communities in Central Luzon.

“This initiative reflects the government’s broader agenda to uplift the agriculture sector, strengthen rural economies, and secure a resilient food supply chain for the nation,” the President said.for a brighter future to our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

The Farm Fresh Milk Plant started in Malaysia and Australia, with the first Farm Fresh Milk Plant in the country inaugurated today. The President said that the plant will provide livelihood to the Filipinos, particularly the Kapampangans, in boosting the supply and agricultural programs and food security in the country.

Marcos said that the establishment of the facility forms part of the administration’s push to achieve food security, reduce dependence on imported dairy products, and ensure sustainable agricultural growth.

The Farm Fresh Milk Plant is envisioned to bolster the local dairy sector by producing high-quality, locally sourced milk while providing livelihood opportunities for farmers and communities across Central Luzon.

The said initiative reflects the government’s broader agenda to uplift the agriculture sector, strengthen rural economies, and secure a resilient food supply chain for the nation.