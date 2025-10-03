LTO mulls district officers reshuffling

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Friday it will implement a major reshuffle of District Office chiefs nationwide following a review that revealed significant underperformance, particularly in the distribution of license plates and the apprehension of vehicles with expired registrations.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II issued a memorandum to all regional directors mandating the reorganization, a move he said aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure efficient government services.

The order was prompted by monthly accomplishment reports showing a slowdown in license plate distribution and a notable drop in apprehensions for unregistered vehicles and other violations.

Mendoza cited the poor performance extends to the crackdown on colorum motor vehicles, an issue that legitimate transport groups have complained is costing them up to 30 percent of their daily income.

Reports also showed that outreach licensing and registration activities have nearly stopped.

“The poor performance also reflects on the rollout of key programs,” Mendoza said. “Because of this, there is a pressing need to wake up our frontline offices.”

The key programs include the faster distribution of license plates and the commitment to release license plates and official receipts/certificates of registration (OR/CR) within three days of a new motor vehicle’s release from a dealer. Mendoza had previously pushed for same-day releases.

“While most of the district offices are doing well, a number of District Officers are becoming complacent in their positions, especially those who have been holding the same office since the beginning of this administration,” Mendoza said.

He warned that underperformance will erode public trust and goes against Marcos’ commitment to good governance under the “Bagong Pilipinas” program.

Mendoza has directed all regional directors to submit their proposed reassignments of District Officers in their respective areas to the Office of the Executive Director by Friday, for immediate implementation.

“Since you are in the best position to identify these exceptions, you are hereby directed to submit... your proposed reassignments of District Officers,” the memorandum read.