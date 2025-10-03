Livestock, poultry, dairy get P200B boost under new law

The livestock, poultry, and dairy industries are set to receive a P200-billion boost over the next decade under Republic Act 12308, or the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act (AIDCA).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said Friday the measure,s igned into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 25 September, will modernize the Department of Agriculture’s programs and help achieve the administration’s goal of a food-secure and resilient agricultural economy.

“It is fitting that this long-awaited law to develop the livestock, dairy, and poultry sectors will take effect around the time we celebrate World Food Day on October 16,” Tiu Laurel said.

“The future development of these sectors will not only enhance food security, but also attract new investments, improve farmer incomes, and generate more jobs.”

The law elevates the Bureau of Animal Industry into a line agency of the DA, expands the mandates of the Philippine Carabao Center and National Dairy Authority, and strengthens capacity in biotechnology and vaccine development.

It also aims to improve local production of vaccines and protocols against threats such as African Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, and Avian Influenza, reducing reliance on imports.

The law creates the Animal Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (AnCEF), which will get P20 billion annually from tariff collections.

Of this, 26 percent will go to repopulation and herd buildup—70 percent for hogs, 20 percent for poultry, and 5 percent each for native and other animals.

It also allocates P1.2 billion for animal health, P1.8 billion for recovery from biosecurity threats, and P7 billion for modernizing postharvest facilities such as slaughterhouses and cold storage.

Additional funds will support feed development and affordable credit.