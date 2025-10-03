Legarda marks new milestone

Senator Loren Legarda vowed Friday to continue pushing for stronger education reforms after the Nueva Vizcaya State University (NVSU) conferred upon her an honorary degree of Doctor of Education, Honoris Causa, in recognition of her long-standing commitment to education and national development.

This is Legarda’s third honorary doctorate from a state university. She received a Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa from the University of the Philippines in 2018 and a Doctor of Humanities, Honoris Causa from the University of Antique earlier this year.

“To be conferred this degree is to be entrusted with a responsibility larger than oneself,” Legarda said in her acceptance speech. “It affirms the truth that education is the most powerful tool we possess to dismantle inequality, empower communities, and shape a nation that is truly free and just.”

As a four-term senator and the current chairperson of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Legarda emphasized that education has always been central to her legislative work.

“Every measure I have authored or sponsored forms part of a larger design to secure the continuum of the Filipino learner’s journey — from early childhood to higher education, and to the unending pursuit of knowledge,” she said.

Legarda highlighted several key education laws she championed, including the Enhanced Basic Education Act (Republic Act 10533) and the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (RA 10931).

She also cited recent reforms under the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), where she serves as co-chairperson, such as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (RA 12080) and the ARAL Program Act (RA 12028), which aims to address learning loss.

In a tribute to Filipino educators, Legarda underscored her authorship and support for laws increasing support for teachers, including the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (RA 11997), which increases teachers’ annual allowance to P10,000 starting 2025, and the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers and School Leaders Act (RA 12288).

The senator also stressed the need to rectify a P12.3 billion-funding deficiency owed to state universities and colleges, vowing that “beginning with the 2026 General Appropriations Act, this shortfall will no longer be allowed to stand.”