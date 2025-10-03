Laoag City recognized for achieving 90% HPV vaccination coverage

The Department of Health (DOH) recognized the City Government of Laoag for achieving a 90 percent coverage rate in the administration of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine among nine to 14 years old eligible girls.

“Achieving 90 percent HPV vaccination coverage is no small feat," DOH Ilocos Regional Director Paula Paz said as she presented the plaque of recognition to Laoag Mayor James Bryan Alcid.

"Laoag City has demonstrated what can be accomplished when local leaders, health workers, schools, and communities work hand in hand to protect our children,” Sydiongco added.

She urged other local government units to follow Laoag’s example and ramp up their immunization efforts, particularly against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and HPV.

The HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases, is a vital part of the routine immunization schedule for girls aged 9 to 14, including the screening for breast and cervical cancer for eligible adults.

Alcid said Laoag City’s success was attributed to strong advocacy campaigns, school-based vaccination drives, and the proactive involvement of barangay health workers and educators.

He also thanked the DOH for the recognition and reaffirmed the city’s dedication to health promotion.

“This recognition belongs to our people — our health workers, teachers, parents, and students — who believed in the power of vaccines to save lives. We will continue to support programs that invest in the health of our youth.”

The recognition comes as part of DOH’s intensified “National Bakuna Eskwela” campaign, which aims to raise routine immunization coverage across the country by bringing vaccines directly to schools and communities.