Hwang fires 10-under, leads LPGA Lotte tilt

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — South Korean Hwang You-min fired a career-best 10-under-par 62 to surge into a three-stroke lead on Thursday after 36 holes in the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Hwang, a 22-year-old playing on a sponsor’s invitation, posted the best round in the tournament since it moved to Hoakalei Country Club four years ago, building a 15-under-par total of 129.

Playing in the final group off the first tee, she opened eagle-birdie and after a bogey at the fourth grabbed eight more birdies the rest of the way.

That included four in her last five holes as she powered past overnight leader Akie Iwai of Japan and American Jessica Porvasnik, who were tied for second on 132.

Iwai carded a four-under 68 and Porvasnik shot 65. They were two strokes in front of Australian Gabriela Ruffels and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who both shot 69 for 134.

“First of all I broke my life-best score,” Hwang said. “So at the same time I broke the course record, so I feel very good.

“Tee to green, especially my iron shot was perfect. I just felt right for every club I play for the second shot as well.

“My putting I thought was perfect.”

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan missed the cut after a 77, marred by a quadruple bogey on 16.

Hwang is teeing it up in the event for the third time, but said she’s feeling a little more pressure as she prepares to tackle LPGA Tour qualifying.

“I feel nervous, at the same time very excited,” she said.

Iwai said afternoon conditions were different than those she faced in carding a Wednesday morning 64. She opened with three straight birdies and after a bogey at the fourth had just two more birdies coming in.

“I felt like a little difference, specifically on the greens,” she said. “(It was) getting hard to see the line,” she said.

Once again Iwai played alongside her twin sister, Chisato, who carded a 66 for a share of eighth on eight-under in a group that also included world number two Nelly Korda.

Korda, the highest-ranked player in the field, posted a five-under 67.

“I would say the main difference between today and yesterday was just the putts dropped,” Korda said. “It was a little gustier out there today versus yesterday, so it was fun to play in, kind of show my creative side.”