GSIS ready to assist members, pensioners affected by Cebu quake

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said it is ready to extend assistance to its members and pensioners in Bogo City and other areas in Cebu declared as calamity areas following the magnitude 6.9 temblor that hit the province Tuesday night, 30 September.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso assured that the pension fund stands with government workers and retirees in the province during this difficult time.

“We want our members and pensioners in Cebu to know that GSIS is with them. We are ready to provide immediate financial relief so they can recover from the impact of the earthquake,” Veloso said.

According to Veloso, the GSIS Emergency Loan Program will be opened to qualified members and pensioners residing or working in Cebu.

Eligible members and pensioners may borrow up to P40,000 if they have an existing emergency loan, or up to P20,000 if they have no outstanding balance. The loan is payable in 36 months at a low interest rate of six percent per annum, with the first monthly amortization due after three months.

Veloso further explained that the loan proceeds will be credited electronically through the borrowers’ ATM cards, ensuring fast and safe release of funds. Members may conveniently apply via the GSIS Touch mobile app, GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosks, or through the GSIS e-service portals.

Aside from financial aid, GSIS is also closely coordinating with local government units and branch offices in Cebu to ensure uninterrupted service for members and pensioners who may need assistance on claims, benefits, and other programs.

“We urge our members and pensioners in Cebu to use the GSIS Touch app for safer and more convenient transactions, especially during times of disaster,” he added.

As of Friday, 3 October, the death toll from the 6.9-magnitude quake has hit 68, with at least 559 persons injured, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,629 people have been displaced, with some currently staying in four evacuation centers, while others are scattered in temporary shelters.