FL nurtures Valenzuela learners’ safety, future

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos gave her wholehearted support to the aspirations of Valenzuelanos as she led the groundbreaking of the new Disiplina Village Bignay National High School.

“From danger zone to dream zone — this is the heart of Disiplina Village,” she said in a social media post.

“The groundbreaking for the new Disiplina Village Bignay National High School was more than just a ceremony — it marked a new beginning. Children who once lived in vulnerable areas now have not only safe homes, but also a school right in their community,” she said.

This rising community in Valenzuela is the government’s response to the city’s number of informal settlers.

For the First Lady, the new school will provide the students with opportunities.

“Every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and build their dreams. Kudos to the leaders of Valenzuela City for making that promise a reality,” she said.

Mrs. Marcos also brought the LAB for ALL caravan to the city to provide Valenzuelanos with medical attention and government services.

Free meds, checkup

“Grateful that our LAB for ALL caravan was able to bring free medical checkups, medicines and laboratory tests to Valenzuela City,” she said.

“But more than healthcare, we also made sure that our kababayan had easy access to government services and other programs — so no one has to go far to get the support they deserve,” she added.

The First Lady expressed her appreciation to the local government leaders of Valenzuela — Rep. Kenneth Gatchalian and Mayor Wes Gatchalian — for the warm welcome and the assistance that they gave her team.