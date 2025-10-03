DSWD: Beware of fake relief packs sold with official logo

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday warned the public against individuals posing as agency personnel and using its logo to sell relief items during disasters.

The warning came after an entrapment operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) led to the seizure of items bearing the official DSWD logo inside a warehouse in Tondo, Manila. The items, which appeared to be packaged relief goods, were allegedly intended for sale.

“The DSWD is in no way owned, operated, or affiliated with the warehouse. No DSWD personnel is also involved in the said illegal act,” Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said.

“The Department strongly condemns the unauthorized use of our logo, and warns unscrupulous individuals misleading the public that appropriate legal punishment awaits their actions,” she added.

Dumlao also called on others engaging in similar schemes to stop using the Department for personal gain.

“As we face calamities one after another, it is possible that this is not an isolated business wanting to capitalize on the weaknesses of disaster-affected families. Using the DSWD’s logo to try and sell your products undermine the agency’s integrity and credibility. Aside from that, maligning the efforts of DSWD’s free public service delivery will also adversely impact on the poor and vulnerable sectors we serve, especially those suffering from calamities, like the survivors of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake,” Dumlao said.

The DSWD expressed full support for the ongoing investigation and vowed to pursue legal action against those found responsible. Dumlao also thanked the PNP’s CIDG for exposing the scheme and committed to intensifying efforts to monitor the unauthorized use of the agency’s logo.

Currently, the DSWD is conducting simultaneous disaster response and relief operations for families affected by the recent earthquake, tropical cyclones Opong and Nando, and other weather disturbances. The agency clarified that all family food packs, ready-to-eat meals, sanitary kits, modular tents, and other assistance distributed during calamities are free of charge.

The public is encouraged to immediately report similar incidents to any DSWD office or to the authorities for swift action.