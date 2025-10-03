Delta taps Omega for Converge

Mark Denver Omega will be suiting up for rookie mentor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Converge when he plays his first official game in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 50th season that opens this Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Omega, the 20th pick in the recent Annual Rookie Draft, was traded by Rain or Shine to the FiberXers in exchange for a second-round draft choice in Season 52.

He, however, still has to wait before formally seeing action for the FiberXers as he still has to wrap up his commitment with Letran College in the ongoing Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

In fact, the 25-year-old Omega was playing his first game of the season for the Knights against Jose Rizal University when both the Elasto Painters and FiberXers formalized the deal.

The 6-foot-5 Omega transferred to Letran after a stint with Perpetual Help System Dalta, where he gained a reputation as one of the top bigs in the collegiate league after averaging 8.2 rebounds during the NCAA Season 99.

The FiberXers gained another youngster that could boost the big man position to complement twin towers Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana, as well as back-ups Paolo Javillonar, Ronan Santos, and 48-year-old Rafi Reavis.

Converge now has three rookies for the season in No. 2 pick Juan Gomez de Liaño, and second-round pick Kobe Monje, who is also a Letran product.