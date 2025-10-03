Cine Silip Film Festival 2025: New voices, fearless cinema

A daring new platform for Filipino filmmakers is set to make its mark this October with the inaugural Cine Silip Film Festival, running from October 22 to 28, 2025, exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas.

With more than 100 entries submitted in its very first year, the festival has narrowed the field to seven audacious films that embody the spirit of Cine Silip: fresh voices, provocative stories, and fearless visions that push the boundaries of local cinema.

The Official Entries

The lineup presents a mix of genres and themes—raw, unflinching, and unapologetically bold:

• Babae Sa Butas

• Dreamboi

• Haplos Sa Hangin

• Maria Azama: Da Best P*Rnstar

• Salikmat

• Pagdaong

• Ang Lihim Ni Maria Makinang

Each film was chosen for its ability to spark conversation and challenge audiences to look deeper into the complexities of identity, desire, and society.

A Festival of Firsts

As the first Cine Silip Film Festival, the event aims to carve out a space where unconventional stories and emerging filmmakers can thrive—unafraid of taboos, genre conventions, or industry expectations.

By partnering with Ayala Malls Cinemas, the festival ensures that daring independent films will be experienced on the big screen—where they belong—by audiences ready to embrace the raw energy of bold storytelling.

The festival’s very name, Cine Silip, suggests a glimpse into hidden truths and unspoken realities. With its debut edition, it promises not just to entertain, but to provoke, to disturb, and to ignite fresh discourse about what Filipino cinema can become.

As Cine Silip 2025 rolls out its red carpet this October, all eyes will be on these seven films—each one a testament to the courage of storytellers who are ready to defy conventions and expand the horizons of Philippine independent cinema.