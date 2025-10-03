Bulacan wildlife bust: Suspect nabbed

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A suspect was apprehended on Thursday in Plaridel, Bulacan, for engaging in the illegal wildlife trade, authorities reported Friday.

The operation, a collaborative effort between the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bulacan Provincial Field Unit, Plaridel Police, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) CENRO Bulacan, resulted in the arrest of a suspect known as "Boyet."

The suspect was caught selling wildlife species without the necessary permits in Purok 7, Brgy. Sto Niño. Authorities confiscated several parrots and cockatiels, along with bird cages and marked money used in the entrapment operation. The seized items have an estimated value of ₱72,000.

PCol Grant Gollod, Chief of CIDG RFU 3, stated that the operation reflects the commitment of CIDG and partner agencies to protecting the environment and curbing the illegal trade of wildlife.

The suspect is now facing charges in accordance with wildlife protection laws.