Bombers shock Knights; Altas smash Stags

Jose Rizal University (JRU) shocked league heavyweight Letran College, 73-69, Friday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 101 men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan.

The Heavy Bombers pulled off the trick behind the hot hands of Justin Lozano and Sean Salvador as they averted a late-game collapse.

At one point, JRU led by as much as 16 points before Letran sprang back to life.

Still, the uprising came too late as the Heavy Bombers notched their first win and the Knights were unable to make a dent in their debut following a failed mission the previous year when they finished sixth overall.

It was a rousing debut for new head coach Nani Epondula, who had called on his players to give their all.

“I have been telling them to show everyone what we’ve got because nobody knows what we can do,” he said.

Lozano had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists while Salvador added 10.

Jimboy Estrada’s 14 points, five rebounds, four feeds and two steals went down the drain for the Knights.

Newcomers Jonathan Manalili and Chad Gammad also finished with 11 points each in a losing effort.

Earlier, Perpetual Help dumped San Sebastian College, 67-54, as Mark Gojo Cruz fired a team-high 15 points to go with two boards and two assists.

“Having that first win is always a welcome (sight) but we have a lot of things to cover,” Altas head coach Olsen Racela said.

“This is just one win but I think I liked our defensive effort today,” he added.

Holdovers John Abis and John Boral and the debuting Patrick Sleat all scored 10 points in the victory.

Tristan Felebrico was the sole double-digit scorer for the Stags with 12 points to his name alongside seven rebounds.