BFP Aurora conducts roving ops ahead 'Paolo'

The Bureau of Fire Protection Aurora is currently conducting roving operations and continuous monitoring of water levels in flood-prone areas to ensure the safety of communities. The operation came in light as Tropical Storm Paolo batters the province on October 3, 2025.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Aurora is currently conducting roving operations and continuous monitoring of water levels in flood-prone areas to ensure the safety of communities.

The operation comes as Tropical Storm Paolo batters the province on October 3, 2025.

"Our firefighters are actively conducting roving operations and continuous monitoring of water levels in flood-prone areas to ensure the safety of communities," the BFP said.

The BFP is in close coordination with Local Government Units (LGUs) and other emergency response agencies, with BFP Aurora personnel extending assistance in the distribution of relief goods and standing ready to respond to any fire, rescue, or medical emergencies.

Currently, all major roads in the Province of Aurora are passable.

