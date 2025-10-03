Army ramps up disaster response as TS Paolo intensifies

The Philippine Army has activated an extensive humanitarian and disaster response (HADR) effort, placing nearly 3,000 troops on high alert to assist vulnerable communities as Tropical Storm Paolo (international name: Matmo) continues to lash the eastern seaboard of the country.

In a statement on Friday, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said at least 338 disaster response teams composed of soldiers, Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliaries (CAA), and reservists are now poised for deployment.

These teams are strategically stationed under the Army’s 2nd, 5th, and 7th Infantry Divisions, with the 7th Infantry Division designated as the lead unit for rapid response.

Currently, a 10-man team has already been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations in areas experiencing the brunt of the storm.

The Army’s Joint Task Group (JTG) “Kaugnay” has placed 71 dedicated teams, comprising 772 personnel, on standby across Aurora, Tarlac, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Olongapo, and Bataan. Meanwhile, an additional 197 HADR teams from Joint Task Forces Tala, Valiant, Liberator, and Peace and Justice are prepared to mobilize should conditions worsen.

In Metro Manila, the National Capital Region Regional Community Defense Group (NCRRCDG) is monitoring weather developments closely, with 20 Disaster Response Units and 181 reservists on standby.

Meanwhile, Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete ordered all units to actively coordinate with local government units and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs) as well as identify high-risk areas and ensure troops’ readiness for rescue and relief operations.

“Our HADR units are ready to provide essential support and immediate assistance to communities affected by these calamities,” Nafarrete said.

“As an integral part of your dedicated Army, we stand with the Filipino people in these challenging times,” he added.

Tropical Storm Paolo was last located east of Casiguran, Aurora, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that could trigger flash floods and landslides in several parts of Luzon. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and heed advisories from local authorities.

Nafarrete reaffirmed the Philippine Army’s commitment to serving the people and securing the land, standing as a pillar of strength amid disasters and national emergencies.