Animators seek global breakthrough

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI) to expand global market opportunities and enhance the capabilities of the country's animation and creative industries.

The partnership aligns with the Bagong Pilipinas vision of fostering a globally competitive and innovative economy, as it forms a key part of the DTI’s Malikhaing Pinoy Program aimed at boosting local creative enterprises and promoting original Filipino content on the international stage.

DTI Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza D. Bautista reaffirmed that the MoU formalizes the collaboration to equip Filipino animators and develop platforms for local stories to gain global traction. For ACPI president Marlyn Montano, the deal is a "forwardlooking step" to secure a stronger international standing and ensure sustainable growth for Filipino talents.