Alan Walker, Apl.De.Ap, Filipino icons headline BingoPlus X International Series Music Festival

EDM sensation Alan Walker will headline the event, joined by Apl.De.Ap of the Black Eyed Peas, and iconic Filipino bands including Bamboo, Parokya ni Edgar, Urbandub, Sandwich, and Lily. The festival will also feature high-energy performances from world champion dance crews A-Team and UPeepz, and DJs Arthur Tan, Hoest, and DJ Kiara. Hosting duties will be handled by Anjo Pertierra and Shaira Diaz.

The festival will also offer family-friendly activities such as mini golf, a treasure hunt, an open-air cinema, photobooths, and vibrant food zones, alongside a chance to win exclusive BingoPlus x ISP premium prizes.

Adding a charitable dimension, BingoPlus will donate P5 million, plus P200 for every ticket redeemed on-site. Festival-goers will also be eligible to win cash prizes and gifts from a prize pool worth P5 million.

Gates open at 11:00 AM, with main stage performances beginning at 8:00 PM.

Free regular tickets can be secured by creating or logging in to a BingoPlus account through the app or website at www.bingoplus.com and placing a minimum bet of P500 or making a minimum deposit of P100. Promotions on BingoPlus’ official social media pages also offer opportunities to earn free tickets through posts, likes, comments, and sharing mechanics. VIP and SVIP tickets can be won by topping the BingoPlus EDM leaderboard in the app.