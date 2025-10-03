ACEN injects P900M into Quezon wind push

ACEN Corp., the Ayala Group’s listed energy platform, has granted a P900-million short-term loan to its subsidiary Giga Ace 6, Inc., developer of the Quezon North Wind Power Project.

The loan, signed on October 1, will fund the project’s first and second phases, including infrastructure and transmission assets.

Giga Ace 6 is ACEN’s special purpose vehicle for the P70-billion Quezon North Onshore Wind Project spanning Mauban and Real in Quezon, and Paete and Kalayaan in Laguna.

The 344.5-megawatt plant is set for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, with an additional 208-MW facility targeted for 2027.

ACEN is present in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos, and the United States.