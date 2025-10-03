2 aliens nabbed for illegal detention

The National Bureau of Investigation-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) arrested two foreign nationals in Pasay City for allegedly holding a man against his will in a condominium hotel.

The operation was initiated following a complaint that a man identified only as Mr. Yi was being illegally detained by suspects including a person known as “alias Boss Yong.”

The complainant sought immediate assistance for his rescue, providing a sworn statement, distress messages, photos and the victim’s location.

According to the complaint, Mr. Yi was hired in August 2025 for an IT analyst position after applying via Telegram. After beginning work, the victim discovered the subjects’ operation was illegal.

When he tried to resign and leave, his boss and manager allegedly refused and threatened him with death if he attempted to escape or leave the workplace.

The NBI-NCR traced the victim to the third floor of a building on Cuneta Ave. in Pasay City on 15 September.

After coordinating with local police and the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Department of Justice (DoJ), NBI-NCR agents proceeded to the location. Agents coordinated with the building administrator before going to Room 311, where the victim was reportedly being held.

The operatives identified themselves and announced their purpose. The victim immediately approached the agents and identified the two subjects, who were named as Do Yang Zhe and Hu Yong.

The two foreign nationals were arrested and informed of their constitutional rights. They were taken to the NBI-NCR office for processing and presented for inquest proceedings before the City Prosecution Office of the DoJ for Illegal Detention under Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code.

Meantime, the NBI-NCR was lauded by officials for their swift action and coordination, which led to the safe recovery of the victim and the apprehension of the suspects.