Tokyo Tower returns

Tokyo Bubble Tea's Tokyo Tower.
Tokyo Bubble Tea's Tokyo Tower. Photograph courtesy of Tokyo Bubble Tea
The Tokyo Tower is making its much-awaited comeback at Tokyo Bubble Tea Banawe, The Fort, and Wilson. 

This festive showstopper layers together rolls of Spicy Tuna and Ebi Maki, topped with a generous serving of fried Kani Crab salad crowned with crispy fish skin. Beneath is a bed of fresh greens, finished with a vibrant mix of Salmon and Ripe Mango salad. 

Tokyo Tower can serve three to four people.

Whether you’re up for an impromptu mukbang after shopping, a playful party challenge, or the highlight of a catch-up night, the Tokyo Tower is the ultimate get-together centerpiece, guaranteed to let the good times roll.

Tokyo Tower is a dine-in exclusive.

