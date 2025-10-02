SN Aboitiz posts 451% ROI with Kissflow

SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), a joint venture of Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec and Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., has reaped significant financial and operational gains after deploying Kissflow’s low-code platform, according to an independent study by Nucleus Research. The findings were formally announced at a press event at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City, Thursday, 2 October 2025.

The report showed that SNAP achieved a 451% return on investment (ROI) with a payback period of just 2.8 months following the digitalization of workflows across its business units. The energy company developed more than 114 custom applications on the platform, allowing it to retire legacy systems, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve efficiency.

“Kissflow offers us powerful integration capabilities, enabling smooth connections with other systems and data sources for enhanced workflow automation,” said Maria Theresa Cabigon, Chief Information Officer of SN Aboitiz Group.

Among the study’s key findings: SNAP retired outdated in-house systems and saved $61,000 annually in infrastructure and support costs. Nineteen employees were trained as “citizen developers,” enabling faster business-led innovation without relying solely on IT teams. Efficiency gains were recorded at 5–10% in HR, operations, and IT service management processes.

The results earned SNAP and Kissflow the ROI Award 2025 from Nucleus Research, which recognizes organizations delivering measurable business value from technology investments.

Suresh Sambandam, Founder and CEO of Kissflow, said SNAP’s case highlights how Philippine enterprises can maximize technology for growth. “This study validates the measurable business impact that Kissflow brings to enterprises. SNAP’s success shows how organizations can accelerate digital transformation, empower employees, and achieve extraordinary ROI with our platform,” he said.

SNAP’s modernization push aligns with its enterprise architecture roadmap, which prioritizes scalable and secure digital solutions to support its renewable energy operations. The company currently operates major hydropower assets in Benguet, Isabela, and Ifugao, as well as the 24-MW Magat battery energy storage facility.

For Kissflow, the partnership underscores growing adoption of low-code platforms in heavily regulated industries like energy. With both no-code and low-code capabilities, Kissflow is positioning itself as a key partner for Philippine companies seeking to streamline processes while lowering IT dependency.