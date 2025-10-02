SC Bangsamoro ruling pushes back elections

Malacañang on Thursday vowed to fully respect the recent Supreme Court (SC) ruling that declared the redistricting laws enacted by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) unconstitutional, effectively postponing the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections originally scheduled for 13 October 2025.

The Office of the President emphasized that the decision, promulgated on 30 September in the consolidated cases Ali, et al. vs Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament, et al., and Macapaar, et al. vs Comelec and BTA, represents a crucial moment in ensuring that the region’s electoral processes are grounded in constitutional legality.

“The Office of the President recognizes that this ruling is a pivotal step in ensuring that the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will be conducted on the firmest constitutional and legal foundations,” the statement read.

Malacañang reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the peace process in Mindanao, vowing to work closely with all constitutionally mandated institutions to uphold the political rights of the Bangsamoro people and ensure the eventual holding of credible and inclusive elections.

“The administration will extend its full support to all constitutionally mandated institutions to ensure that the democratic aspirations of the Bangsamoro people are realized within the framework of the Constitution and the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” it added.

The Palace stressed that this development is part of the broader national effort to secure “just and lasting peace in Mindanao,” grounded on meaningful autonomy, the rule of law, and the right to vote.

The Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, which would have marked a significant milestone in the region’s democratic transition, will now await a new schedule to be determined in accordance with legal guidelines following the Supreme Court’s decision.

With the SC decision, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said they are back to zero in preparing the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections as there is no law to be followed.

“Now, it is very clear that we have no law to enforce. It’s back to zero for Comelec,” he said. “But in the meantime, the ball is in the hands of the Bangsamoro Parliament. We shall be waiting for their action and compliance.”

Honoring BARRM champion

The Consultative Committee to Review the 1987 Constitution expressed mourning on the passing of BARMM Speaker and former Constitutional Commissioner Member Pangalian Balindong.

“We join our Muslim brothers and sisters in Bangsamoro Parliament and the entire Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in mourning the passing of our colleague, Speaker Balindong, and send our deepest sympathies to his family.

From searching for peace for decades, he spent his last few years as part of the group that actually, facilitates the grant of peace — the BARRM Parliament, which he himself helped put into place through his sponsorship and instrumental role in the passage of Bangsamoro Organic Law.

As a member of the Consultative Committee to Review the 1987 Constitution in 2018, Speaker Balindong was instrumental in crafting the Bayanihan Federal Constitution, particularly the provisions on the Federated Region of Muslim Mindanao.