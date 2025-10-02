Precious Paula Nicole shines at CinePride with 'Lip Sync Assassin'

Philippine drag icon Precious Paula Nicole has once again proven that she is more than just a queen of the stage—she’s now a queen of the screen.

Her latest short film, Lip Sync Assassin, emerged as one of the big winners at the CinePride Film Festival in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, bringing home two major awards: Best Lead Performance for Nicole and Best Director for filmmaker Jon Galvez.

This international triumph follows Nicole’s earlier recognition at the Sinag Maynila 2025 Awards Night, where she received a Special Citation for Best Performance.

A Role Written from the Heart

At a press conference and special screening held in Manila to celebrate the win, Nicole described the role as fate: “Two weeks after I manifested this, I got the call from Jon. It felt like it was meant for me.”

For director Jon Galvez, casting Precious was always part of the vision. “Complex si Sampaguita—pero puno ng puso. Willing siyang ibigay lahat para sa pamilya. And Precious has that same magic. Even when I watched her on Drag Race Philippines, I saw how she always gave her all.”

The Story of Lip Sync Assassin

The film tells the gritty yet heartfelt story of Sampaguita, a drag queen living a double life as a contract assassin, forced to take dangerous jobs to provide for her daughter and ailing mother. Beyond its flashy title, Galvez calls it “a breadwinner story,” shaped by his own experiences as a former OFW in Singapore.

Joining Nicole in the cast are Star Magic’s Argel Saycon and drag favorite Hana Beshie, further grounding the film in the richness of the Filipino LGBTQIA+ performance community.

Breaking Barriers for Drag and Film

Nicole admitted the role tested her limits, but she embraced it as part of her lifelong pursuit of growth. “Mahirap siya talaga,” she confessed. “Ako nga po, after 20 years, nangyari sa akin ‘yung pag-arte. Pero hindi ko binitawan. I never say no to a challenge.”

Her win is being celebrated as a breakthrough for Filipino drag artistry in global cinema. For Nicole, it’s a moment of visibility and representation that she hopes will inspire others: “I want this to encourage more people to dream big, kahit gaano kahirap.”

A Global Stage for Queer Voices

The CinePride Film Festival, held September 11–14, 2025, in Los Angeles, is known as a vibrant platform for LGBTQIA+ narratives. This year’s edition featured international drag superstars BenDeLaCreme, Monét X Change, and Jinkx Monsoon, alongside a diverse slate of films that push forward stories of resilience, identity, and community.

With Lip Sync Assassin now etched into that history, Precious Paula Nicole cements her place not just as a drag superstar but as a global storyteller—fearless, authentic, and undeniably magnetic.