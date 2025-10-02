Philippine Navy launches relief ops in quake-hit Cebu 

The Philippine Navy on Thursday said it has mobilized its disaster response teams to aid communities affected by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu City and surrounding areas on 1 October.

Through its Civil Military Operations Group (CMOG-PN), the Navy spearheaded a relief mission that gathered and dispatched 576 bags of essential supplies, including food packs, bottled water, and hygiene kits, to evacuation centers across the Central Visayas province.

Naval Public Affairs Chief Capt. Benjo Negranza said the operation was conducted in close coordination with the Civil Military Operation Unit-Central (CMOU-C) to ensure the timely and orderly distribution of aid.

Private partners such as PAIR CARGO and Bell Khenz Pharma also extended relief goods through the Navy’s ongoing collaboration with civilian stakeholders in times of national emergencies.

“This collaborative effort underscores the Philippine Navy’s continuing commitment to serve and protect not only in times of conflict, but also in times of calamity,” Negranza said.

“Together with our stakeholders, we will remain steadfast in extending timely assistance to affected communities,” he added.

Negranza reaffirmed the Navy’s role in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), emphasizing its dedication to serving the Filipino people with compassion, solidarity, and resilience.

As aftershocks continue to be felt in some parts of Cebu, the Philippine Navy remains on alert for further deployment of resources and personnel to ensure the safety and well-being of displaced residents.