Parañaque seeks Dr. Santos station rename

Parañaque City’s 10th Council is pressing for the Light Rail Transit (LRTA) to change the name of LRT-1 Cavite Extension station from “Dr. Santos” to “Dr. Arcadio Santos.”

In Resolution No. 2025-230 (004) series of 2025 approved by the city council, the measure seeks to properly identify and give due recognition to Parañaque native and former governor of Rizal Dr. Arcadio Santos where the avenue was named after as the abbreviated name for local historians ‘overlooks’ an important aspect of city identity.

Local historians said that the abbreviated name “Dr. Santos” overlooks an important aspect of city identity and councilors stressed that it also is a common name.

“Whereas, the station name Dr. Santos is a common name, thus, there is a need to rename the station to Dr. Arcadio Santos,” the resolution read.

The Dr. Santos station is one of the five new stops opened in November 2024 under the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 along with Redemptorist-ASEANA, MIA Road, Asia World (PITX), and Ninoy Aquino Avenue.

The extension added 80,000 passengers to LRT-1’s daily ridership of 323,000 and cut travel time to Parañaque from Quezon City by nearly an hour.

The city council is awaiting the LRTA board’s formal report on the request.