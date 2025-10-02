Pag-IBIG, DHSUD, DSWD turn over new homes to 4Ps beneficiaries

Pag-IBIG Fund, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) turned over new housing units Monday to graduating beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) who are also active Pag-IBIG Fund members.

The turnover ceremony, held at the Abuab Housing Project in San Mateo, also launched National Shelter Month 2025, reinforcing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide safe, decent, and affordable shelter for all Filipinos. The event highlighted the collaboration of national agencies and local government units under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed all government agencies to help one another in making homeownership more accessible to Filipinos, especially our 4Ps beneficiaries. Today’s turnover is a fulfillment of that directive. This is the first Expanded 4PH pilot project in Region IV-A. In close coordination with DSWD, we are matching the housing needs of 4Ps families in our collective effort to uplift lives,” Secretary Aliling said.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian highlighted the program’s long-term impact on social development.

“DSWD’s mandate is not only to provide relief during times of crisis but to help our fellow Filipinos break free from poverty. This is the first time we have partnered with DHSUD on a project like this, and we are grateful that our 4Ps beneficiaries now have the chance to own a home through the expanded 4PH program. Hindi na kayo uupa. May sarili na kayong tahanan,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Pag-IBIG Fund Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar said qualified members can now avail themselves of units at Abuab Towers, which will offer 4,330 condominium units. Monthly amortization for a 24-square-meter unit starts at ₱6,201.81, reduced to ₱4,849.38 with DHSUD subsidy.

More than 100 4Ps beneficiaries have already received Notices of Approval for their housing loans, with several formally receiving their units during the ceremony. Pag-IBIG continues to offer nationwide services, including savings programs, multi-purpose loans, and other housing options under the Expanded 4PH Program.

To bring services closer to the community, Pag-IBIG deployed its Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels (LPOW) unit at the event, providing on-the-spot assistance for membership registration, housing loan inquiries, and other programs.

The San Mateo turnover marks a milestone in the joint efforts of DHSUD, DSWD, Pag-IBIG Fund, and the Local Government of San Mateo to advance the government’s vision of providing every Filipino family with a decent and affordable home.