No Jia, no problem

Creamline marches into war once again without celebrated setter Jia Morado-de Guzman but remains confident of its chances to defend the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference crown.

De Guzman’s much-anticipated return will have to wait a little longer as team management decided to give the Alas Pilipinas captain a little more time to rest.

“The management will release a statement about the reason behind Jia not suiting up. But the point is that Jia has been very busy for the past three years. So, that’s where I think the management is coming from,” Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said during the tournament’s press launch Thursday at the Discovery Suites.

De Guzman left the Cool Smashers in 2023 to play for the Densyo Airybees in the Japan V.League for two years. She helped the club win the 2023–24 Japan V.League Division 1 Women V.Cup while serving as a regular fixture for the national team.

The eight-time PVL Best Setter was with the Cool Smashers during their training camp in Bangkok, fanning speculations of her return.

Meneses acknowledged that De Guzman would’ve given Creamline a huge boost in their title-retention campaign in the year-ending tournament.

However, the decorated mentor firmly believed the Cool Smashers have enough pieces in the playmaking spot to protect the lone championship they have under their belt.

“I still have a good rotation in the setter position with our two backups in Rhea (Dimaculangan) and (Mafe) Galanza. They’re ready anytime,” he said.

“Then we have Kyle, whose experience in previous conferences contributed to her vast improvement. We don’t have issues when it comes to our rotation.”

Meneses hinted at De Guzman’s possible return next year in the All-Filipino Conference.

“Of course, it’s such a shame Jia won’t be with us, given that she’s a tested veteran. Of course, we regret that. It’s a big factor for us if Jia’s here, although not this conference but maybe next year,” Meneses added.

Creamline tapped American spiker Courtney Schwan as reinforcement to help holdovers Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza at the wing spot.

The Cool Smashers have earlier relinquished their reign in the All-Filipino Conference and the Invitational Conference while settling for bronze in the inaugural pre-season On Tour.

The Reinforced Conference will open on 7 October at the Ynares Center-Montalban.

The 12 teams are divided into two groups, with each group consisting of six squads, all playing in a single-round robin format. The top three teams in each pool will play another round-robin with the lower three squads from the other group in the second round.

At the end of the round, all 12 teams will be re-ranked, with the bottom four eliminated. The top eight will advance to the knockout quarterfinals with the top seed taking on the No. 8 squad; No. 2 against No. 7; No. 3 versus No. 6, and No. 4 taking on No. 5.

Both the semifinals and finals matches are single-game affairs.