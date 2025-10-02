Milo Cruz and Migo Valid bring charm to Tonton in Bagets The Musical

The barkada of Bagets The Musical wouldn’t be complete without the group’s resident daredevil—the mischievous yet lovable friend who often stirs up trouble but somehow finds a way to save the day. This iconic role, first brought to life by William Martinez in the 1984 film classic, now takes center stage once more through two fresh talents: Milo Cruz and Migo Valid.

Both rising stars step into the shoes of Tonton, a character brimming with charm, risk, and youthful rebellion, ready to capture the hearts of theatergoers when Bagets The Musical opens at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in January 2026.

Milo Cruz: Reimagining Tonton with Heart

Known as a member of the P-pop group Xerenade, Milo Cruz is already set to expand his artistry with this stage debut. For him, portraying Tonton goes beyond the character’s reputation as a repeat student and prankster.

“Tonton is a repeater, yes,” Cruz explains. “Pero kung lalampasan natin ‘yung kalokohan niya, makikita natin na isa lang siyang normal na bata na kailangang matuto sa mahihirap na paraan.”

He reflects on the joy and lessons of youth—carefree afternoons, procrastinated assignments, and moments of hanging out with friends—before admitting that growing up is inevitable. “Hindi tayo pwedeng maging bata lang habambuhay,” he says.

With his strong background in singing and dancing, Cruz is eager to channel those skills into acting, adding, “Nervous and excited ako, but I’ll give my all.”

Migo Valid: Finding Himself in Tonton

For Migo Valid, Bagets The Musical marks his first foray into theater. Already recognized for films like Hold Me Close, A Glimpse of Forever, and Penduko, he admits the casting still feels surreal.

“First time ko mag-audition sa PETA,” he recalls. “Sabi ko lang sa sarili ko, ‘I just want to make the panel smile.’ I wasn’t expecting anything, so landing Tonton is truly a blessing.”

Like Cruz, Valid finds pieces of himself in the role. “Charming, reckless, caring—that’s Tonton,” he says with a grin. “In high school, I had my wild moments too, and those experiences shaped me.”

But beyond the laughs and antics, what resonated deeply with him was Tonton’s fear of being left behind. “Minsan napapatanong ako kung tama pa ba ‘yung ginagawa ko,” the 23-year-old shares, reflecting on his late start in showbiz. “But like Tonton, keep moving forward ang mentality.”

That resilience has now led him to one of the biggest opportunities of his career—bringing the barkada’s daredevil to life on stage.

The Musical Event of 2026

Both Cruz and Valid, who are also bandmates in Xerenade, promise to bring their shared energy and love for performing into their portrayal of Tonton. Joining them in the lead cast are Noel Comia Jr. and Tomas Rodriguez as Gilbert, with more cast members to be revealed soon.

A joint production of VIVA Communications Inc., The Philippine STAR, and Newport World Resorts, Bagets The Musical is guided by the creative powerhouse of PETA Plus, under the direction of Maribel Legarda, with a book by J-mee Katanyag and music by Vince Lim.

Set to run from January 23 to March 2026, the production promises to take audiences back to the raw, fun, and heartfelt spirit of high school life before the digital age—when barkada meant everything, and growing up was both reckless and real.