Magalong links Romualdez to flood control anomalies, urges jail time

Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Thursday called out former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, alleging his involvement in the controversial flood control fund scheme.

In a radio interview, Magalong — who previously served as a special adviser to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure — said all those responsible for the infrastructure controversy should be held accountable, naming not only AKO Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co but also Romualdez.

“Hindi lang si Zaldy Co ang dapat makulong dito. Isa na rin si Speaker Romualdez. Imposibleng hindi niya alam ang ginagawa ng mga tao niya,” he said.

Magalong also claimed there are multiple corrupt practices within the lower house.

“Ang daming scheme. Sa loob ng Kongreso, nagbebentahan diyan. Kung malapit kay Zaldy Co, presyong kapatid, 15 percent kukunin mo. Ang malalapit sa kaniya, kukuha sa kaniya,” he said.

The mayor further speculated that Romualdez may be preventing Co’s return to the country to avoid further scrutiny.

“Siguro si Speaker Romualdez, sisiguraduhing hindi na siya [Zaldy Co] babalik otherwise maiipit siya lalo,” Magalong added.

Co resigned from the House of Representatives on 29 September after receiving an ultimatum from House leadership to return to the country and face allegations linked to the fund anomaly.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy earlier said that failure to comply would result in disciplinary and legal actions.

Dy, on the same day, accepted the resignation but emphasized the need for Co to be held accountable.

“Everything that we can do to help him return home as Congressman Zaldy Co has to be held accountable for the issues he is facing,” Dy said.