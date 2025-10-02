Letran kicks off redemption tour

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Perpetual vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — Letran vs JRU

Putting an end to its two-year Final Four drought will be the order of business when Letran College opens its campaign in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament starting Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Knights will kick off its bid against Jose Rizal University in the second game at 2:30 p.m. following the 12 p.m. collision between souped-up University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and San Sebastian College.

With graduating forward John Abis leading the way for the Altas, head coach Olsen Racela said they aim to get as many wins as possible in Group A.

Backing up Abis are John Paul Boral, Jearico Nuñez, Shawn Orgo, Angelo Gelsano, Mark Gojo Cruz and Emman Pizarro.

“His leadership, we’re helping him impart that to the players, being the captain,” Racela, an assistant coach of Tim Cone at Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association, said.

“I feel that because of experience, he’ll be able to help the team. Play one game at a time but get as many wins as possible.”

Meanwhile, new Stags mentor Rob Labagala said they are ready to go all out and prove their worth.

Paeng Are and TJ Felebrico are expected to lead the Stags along with Ralph Lauren Gabat, Jaime Gomez de Liaño, Ian Cuajao and Markus Dimaunahan.

“We treat every game and every practice as an all-out game because we know what to expect in the NCAA,” said Labagala, a former Philippine Basketball Association player.

“So, every time we practice and play, we have to give our best because we’re in the rebuilding process. We have to catch up with the teams that are already established.”

Still, all eyes will be on Letran.