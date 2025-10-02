LCSP: Presumption of innocence applies only in court, not in public discourse

The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) on Thursday rejected what it described as misleading assertions that the presumption of innocence shields individuals merely named in public hearings or preliminary inquiries.

“This is a fundamental misreading of the Constitution. The 1987 Constitution is crystal clear: ‘In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall be presumed innocent until the contrary is proved.’ (Article III, Section 14[2], 1987 Constitution),” Atty. Ariel Inton Jr., president and founder of LCSP, told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview.

“For those not yet charged in court—such as Speaker Martin Romualdez and Congressman Zaldy Co—the applicable safeguard is the right to due process, enshrined in Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution,” Inton said.

“No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law… This due process clause, unlike the presumption of innocence, protects ‘persons’ in general and ensures fair treatment in investigations or administrative proceedings,” Inton pointed out.

“But let us be clear: due process does not insulate anyone from public perception. When witnesses testify under oath and official investigations yield incriminating indications, the people have every right to form opinions. That is the essence of a free society. Public outrage, suspicion, or criticism may sting, but they are not violations of constitutional rights. They are the natural consequence of accountability in a democracy,” Inton further explained.

“It is therefore unfair to silence public discourse under the misplaced invocation of the presumption of innocence. The courtroom is where that presumption reigns supreme. Outside it, the people cannot be blamed for connecting the dots presented before them,” he said.

“In sum, we remind everyone that the constitutional presumption of innocence applies only in actual criminal proceedings. Outside the courtroom, especially in the discerning eyes of the public, public officers are not immune from criticism or judgment. When credible witnesses come forward with testimony, public opinion is a legitimate response,” Inton added.

He stressed that the presumption of innocence is not a blanket excuse individuals can brandish to deflect public scrutiny. “It operates only within criminal prosecutions and for those who stand as the accused in court. To extend it outside this context is to distort the constitutional guarantee beyond recognition,” the LCSP founder said.