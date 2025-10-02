Johnson throws hat into ISP arena

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is set to see action, further boosting the level of competition of the International Series Philippines (ISP) presented by BingoPlus from 23 to 26 October at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa City in Laguna.

The 41-year-old Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour winner, will join fellow Major titleholders like Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen in the prestigious event that dangles a mouthwatering pot money of $2 million and direct pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Johnson said he couldn’t wait to display his talents in front of Filipino fans, who will bank on local stars like Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que, Justin Quiban and Sean Ramos.

“What I love most about the game is that it takes me to places I might never have gone otherwise, and the Philippines is one of those places,” Johnson said.

“To be able to play in front of new fans, experience a different culture, and share the excitement of world-class golf in a country that’s still discovering the sport — that’s really special for me.”

Known for an unbeaten Ryder Cup record in five appearances and a spectacular 5-0 at Whistling Straits in 2021, Johnson last appeared on The International Series at the 2024 PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, and his comeback is set to electrify the fairways in the Philippines.

With an illustrious career to his name, Johnson’s achievements include winning the 2016 US Open at Oakmont Country Club with a four-under-par score of 276, and a sensational victory at the 2020 Masters Tournament, where he set a tournament record of 20-under-par.

He first rose to World No. 1 in February 2017, holding the position for 64 consecutive weeks — the fifth-longest reign in history. He later reclaimed the top spot in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, spending more than 130 weeks in total as the world’s best golfer.

Johnson finished runner-up at both The Open Championship (2011) and the US Open (2015), while also collecting six World Golf Championships titles.

Beyond the Majors, Johnson has been a trailblazer in the new era of the game, joining LIV Golf as one of its earliest stars. He secured victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, and captained 4Aces GC to the Team Championship title while also claiming the Individual Season Championship in LIV Golf’s inaugural season.