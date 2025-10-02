Go sees Mati Airport spurring local economy

Public transportation plays a critical role in driving the nation’s economic growth, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted during the Senate hearing on the proposed 2026 budget of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Monday.

He urged the continuation of airport development projects initiated in previous years, particularly highlighting the unfinished Mati Airport, which he pressed to be made fully operational.

“Transportation has always been the backbone of our economy. And as mentioned earlier, the Mindanao Railways — hopefully it won’t go to waste. Just like what was started during the previous administration of President Duterte, so many airports were built,” Go began, stressing that the gains achieved during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration must not be neglected.

He recalled how the DoTr under then-Secretary Arthur Tugade completed and enhanced aviation infrastructure across the country. “The DoTr, led by Secretary Tugade constructed new airports and improved existing ones. They were able to complete more than 200 airports, including one in Albay, in Legaspi, Clark International Airport, Bohol-Panglaw, and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.”

He then detailed how several local stakeholders had reached out to his office to request assistance in developing airports in their areas, emphasizing the urgent need to ensure that existing facilities are utilized to their maximum benefit for the communities. “People are coming to my office asking for support in developing their airports, such as Mati, Vigan, Daet and Bislig Airport,” he said.

Decongestion function

Turning his focus to the Mati Airport, Go underscored its value in both decongesting the Davao Airport and supporting the region’s tourism potential.

“How can we make this operational, the Mati Airport? This was supported and initiated by our chairperson, Senator JV Ejercito. It will help decongest Davao Airport, and tourism is also available in Mati. People would no longer have to take a three-hour trip just to get to Mati. Perhaps this can be continued since it has already begun. Please make it operational. Can we get your commitment on this, regarding Mati Airport?”

DoTr officials acknowledged the importance of the project. They explained that while they had requested funding for Mati Airport from the Department of Budget and Management, it was not included in the National Expenditure Program for 2026. They added that the department would again push for funds in coordination with the Senate and would prioritize the airport’s operationalization once funding becomes available.