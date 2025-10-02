Filipinos Manny Jacinto, Vico Sotto in TIME100 Next

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Hollywood star Manny Jacinto have been included in Time Magazine's TIME100 Next list.

Sotto was recognized under the leaders category, while the Filipino-Canadian actor Jacinto was in the artists category.

The young politician, feted for his efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, is also recognized for toppling "a 27-year family dynasty not through money or machinery, but through radical transparency.”

Jacinto, on the other hand, is famed for his roles in Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Star Wars: The Acolyte (2024), Hailey's On It! (2023-2024) and the most recent Freakier Friday (2025).

The following are the five categories included in the list: Artists, Innovators, Phenoms, Advocates and Leaders.