DILG: Swift, coordinated response underway after Cebu quake

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has launched a full-scale and coordinated response following the powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Cebu at 9:59 PM on September 30, 2025. NDRRMC member-agencies, together with the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) VII and other partners, have mobilized personnel and resources to assist communities and accelerate relief operations on the ground.

The Province of Cebu has declared a State of Calamity through Executive Order No. 57 to facilitate emergency measures and enable the immediate delivery of assistance to affected areas. Within hours of the tremor, the DILG Regional Office VII activated emergency protocols to support LGUs in ensuring public safety and maintaining order, in close coordination with other NDRRMC member-agencies already deployed in the affected areas.

On October 1, 2025, DILG Region VII issued a memorandum activating Local Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), Monitoring of the Dead and Missing (MDM) Clusters, and the Disaster Online Reporting and Monitoring System (DORMS). Regional and Sub-Regional EOCs were placed on full alert to consolidate real-time data on power and water supply, collapsed structures, hospital operations, road accessibility, communication lines, evacuation sites, and casualty figures across Central Visayas.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to uphold people-centered governance under the Bagong Pilipinas vision, the DILG emphasized that decisive leadership and community-driven action are key to saving lives and restoring normalcy.

Neighboring LGUs immediately responded through bayanihan and resource sharing. Cebu City deployed three ambulances with emergency medical teams. Mandaue City sent 20 trained personnel, a water filtration system, an ambulance, a fire engine, logistics vans, and search and rescue equipment. Lapu-Lapu City mobilized paramedics, mass casualty responders, and humanitarian aid. Bohol Province dispatched a 16-member medical team and extended P5 million in financial assistance to Cebu Province.

National government assets are also on the ground. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Region VII deployed 232 personnel and key land assets, including fire engines, rescue trucks, and ambulances, to conduct fire suppression, rescue, retrieval, and emergency medical operations. The Police Regional Office (PRO) VII dispatched 578 personnel for law and order operations and 84 for search, rescue, and retrieval missions across multiple municipalities, including San Remegio, Bogo City, Daan Bantayan, Asturias, Danao City, Medellin, and Camotes Island. Security forces have been strategically positioned in hospitals, evacuation centers, and critical installations to maintain peace and ensure unhampered response.

The NDRRMC is working closely with LGUs, RDRRMC VII, and partner agencies to assess emerging needs, sustain relief operations, and guide local governments in the transition to recovery and rehabilitation. The Department reaffirmed its commitment to support these efforts and ensure that communities receive timely and appropriate assistance. A comprehensive situational report is being prepared as updates come in.

“The Department stands in full support of the Province of Cebu and its LGUs. Guided by the President’s call for people-centered governance, we are working as one government to protect communities, deliver critical assistance, and accelerate recovery on the ground,” the DILG said.