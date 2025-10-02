CoA uncovers 4 new nonexistent Bulacan infrastructure projects

Four multimillion-peso flood control projects in Bulacan, fully paid for but never built, were exposed by the Commission on Audit (CoA), which filed fraud audit reports against Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and their contractors.

The audit body reported on Thursday that projects under the DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office were either missing, built elsewhere with substandard structures, or lacked the required documents — yet the contractors were still paid in full.

“The audit’s findings will be crucial to the ongoing investigation conducted by the ICI against those involved in irregularities in government infrastructure projects,” CoA said.

The questionable projects included the P92.7-million flood control structure in Barangay San Roque, Baliuag, and the P92.7-million flood control project along the Angat River in Pulilan, both awarded to SYMS Construction Trading.

They also covered the P69.5-million riverbank protection structure in Barangay Bagong Silang, Plaridel, by Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc., and the P96.5-million riverwall in Barangay Pagala, Baliuag, by Triple 8 Construction and Supply Inc.

Those held liable included DPWH officials Henry C. Alcantara, Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, Ernesto Galang, John Michael E. Ramos, Lemuel Ephraim SD. Roque, Jolo Mari V. Tayao, Jaypee D. Mendoza, Irene DC. Otingco, Joshua Blitz S. Roxas, Bernardo Villafuerte, Raymond G. Tolentino, Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan and Elmer F. Arellano.

Also named were contractors Sally N. Santos of SYMS Construction Trading, Eumir S. Villanueva of Topnotch Catalyst Builders, Wilfredo M. Natividad of Triple 8 Construction and Supply, along with the officers and board members of Topnotch Catalyst Builders and Triple 8 Construction.

The CoA said they may face charges of graft, malversation, and falsification of documents, in addition to violations of procurement and auditing rules.

The audit followed an order from CoA Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba to review all DPWH flood control projects in Bulacan from July 2022 to May 2025.

To date, the agency has filed 17 fraud audit reports with oversight bodies, including nine with the Ombudsman and four with the ICI.