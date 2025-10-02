Christine Eds Enero flies for Miss Tourism International

In just three days, Christine Eds Enero, Mutya ng Pilipinas Luzon 2024, will depart for Malaysia to proudly represent the Philippines in the prestigious Miss Tourism International pageant.

“I can’t wait to discover more of what’s ahead on this journey. The opportunity to be part of Miss Tourism International as a Filipina is already more than fulfilling. Philippines, as I wear your name across my heart, know that I carry it with pride and dignity. Thank you for trusting me to represent our nation. Lalaban tayo!” — Christine Eds Enero

Christine steps onto the global stage not only with her beauty and poise but with the heart and spirit of the Filipina. Her journey is made even more remarkable through the creativity and support of her glam team. Behind her stunning looks are the artistry of Mike Lhan for hair and Poly Dizon for makeup, the elegance of a Ramil Eslopor Filipiniana suit, and the care of Selene Aesthetic Clinic for her skin wellness. Her radiant smile is perfected with the expertise of Doc Grace of Precious Smile Ortho-Implant Dental Clinic—a true team effort that ensures Christine shines with confidence as she represents the country.

As she prepares to carry the Philippine flag abroad, let us all stand behind Christine and cheer her on as she embodies beauty, grace, and the soul of the Filipina on the world stage.